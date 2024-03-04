Covid-19 caused the deaths of a total of 598 people in Colchester, NHS figures show.

This means the city had a coronavirus death rate of 303 per 100,000 people, which is below England's overall death rate of 342 per 100,000 people.

In Colchester, daily coronavirus cases peaked when 11,592 cases were recorded throughout January 2022.

Charities representing those who have lost loved ones to the virus and people still struggling with long-term Covid-19 symptoms have now called on the Government for more support.

In the area covered by the NHS Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System, 4.5 per cent of patients said they are still experiencing Covid-19 symptoms 12 weeks after infection.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: "Our sympathies are with anyone who lost loved ones to Covid-19."

"Throughout the pandemic, the Government acted to save lives and livelihoods, prevent the NHS being overwhelmed, and deliver a world-leading vaccine rollout which protected millions.

"We have always said there are lessons to be learnt from the pandemic and are committed to learning from the Covid-19 Inquiry’s findings, which will play a key role in informing the government’s planning and preparations for the future."