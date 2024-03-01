The 127-piece collection with George Home – which was designed by Solomon, 34 – includes dining, bed and bath items in her own personal style, with prices starting from just £1.

The new range - at Asda for Spring and Summer 2024 - comes after the success of her previous collaboration with George, called At Home with Stacey Solomon, which launched in September last year.

It’s inspired by her own home Pickle Cottage, where she lives in the Essex countryside with husband, Joe Swash, and five children, as Solomon has become known for her cosy home life social media content.

The Loose Women regular and singer often shares her popular "tap to tidy" videos with her 5.9million Instagram followers, where she organises her home as well as sharing crafts and upcycling hacks.

The new collection nods to her love of neutrals and bluebell soft furnishings, plus white ceramic dinnerware with on-trend bead designs, Easter bunny ceramics and accessories. The self-professed ‘queen of tidy’ has also added utility room storage to her new range.

She said: “I am so excited for my second homeware collection with George Home. This range offers springtime fun with cute bunnies and bluebells and there’s lots of beautiful colours with lilac, greens and neutrals that can be mixed and matched.”

Solomon visited an Asda Superstore in Milton Keynes this week to launch the collection, which is available to buy instore and online.

“It is so important for me to create collections that complement each other, so that you can build on what you already have and I believe this range does just that,” she continued.

“It brings that touch of fresh springtime to the home at great value, and I hope customers get as much joy from it as I do,” she added.

In 2021, Stacey released her non-fiction bestseller, Tap To Tidy, before following up with her second book, Tap To Tidy At Pickle Cottage, where she gave DIY tips and craft advice that she’d learned while renovating her own family home.