Sam Knight, 28, will be lighting up the stage of the Thorpe Sports and Social Club with his show full of swing, soul, rock and reggae music.

The singer will be bringing his show back to the big stage on March 30.

Alfie Ford, San's manager, said: "This will be a fantastic event, with Sam performing at the Thorpe Sports and Social Club over the Easter Weekend.

"Sam has made several appearances at the club and has always been well-received and is always made welcome by the members.

"Everyone always enjoys themselves and want more."

Sam, who has been singing for seven years uses his influences from music icons such as Michael Buble, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr and Olly Murs.

Entry is £5 for venue members and £8 for non-members.

For more information go to samknightsinger.co.uk.