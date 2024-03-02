Lieutenant Colonel Robert Monger appeared before magistrates on Friday where he admitted one count of harassment, having previously denied the charge.

Colchester Magistrates’ Court heard how Monger, 43, had been in a relationship with a woman for two years.

When the relationship ended in October 2022, both parties agreed and swore not to have any contact with one another.

Hearing - chair of the bench Kati Andrews told Monger he had let down his soldiers (Image: Daniel Rees, Newsquest)

Monger, however, called his ex-partner’s mother to ask how she was only two weeks later, prosecutor Lorraine Webb told the court.

Later that month, Monger then attended his ex-partner’s property and left a handwritten letter and a bunch of flowers on her doorstep.

By the end of October 2022, Monger had sent more than 100 messages and by November he had changed his WhatsApp photo to his ex-partner.

Police later arrested Monger and took him to Clacton police station.

In court on Friday, Monger appeared in the dock dressed in a suit and tie, and was accompanied by his sister who was in the public gallery and a representative from the British Army who also witnessed the proceedings.

Grace Khaile, mitigating, said Monger had lost his good character because of his actions.

She said: “This has adversely affected his military career.

“He is remorseful, has provided an explanation, and we have provided a report from his therapist to explain his actions at the time.”

Chair of the bench, Kati Greenwood, told Monger his position in the military counted against him.

Serving - Robert Monger is a lieutenant colonel in the British Army (Image: Pexels)

She said: “Actually, [your rank] in a way has gone against you.

“In that position, you will have men serving under you and will be responsible for them upholding the rules you abide by – they would look to you as an example.

“In a way, you have let them down.”

Passing sentence, magistrates fined Monger £730 and ordered him to pay a further charge of £184 and £85 in costs.

Monger must now also abide to a restraining order preventing him from contacting his ex-partner for a year.