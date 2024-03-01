Lot Bar & Restaurant in Brentwood, Mad Dogs & Englishmen in Leigh-on-Sea and The Anchor Danbury in Chelmsford were included on the list from OpenTable.

Discussing the creation of the list the publication wrote: "Mum deserves an amazing meal on Mother’s Day. Take a shortcut to plan something very special by booking one of these top-rated spots for brunch and Sunday lunch, compiled from over 1.2 million OpenTable UK diner reviews and metrics. "

The full top 100 list can be found on the OpenTable website here.

Lot Bar & Restaurant in Brentwood has earned a 4.7/5 rating on OpenTable from 1,222 reviews.

On its profile, it says: "Lot Bar and Restaurant is a family-run business offering freshly prepared food from 8am until 10pm daily.

"Whether you are looking for an informal breakfast or light lunch with friends or a 3 course celebration dinner in the evening or simply a drink in the bar after work, we have the best to offer locally.

Alongside that, Mad Dogs & Englishmen in Leigh-on-Sea has earned a 4.8/5 rating on OpenTable from 2,522 reviews.

On its profile, it says: "The Parlour Tea Room at Mad Dogs and Englishmen provides a vintage setting to enjoy Afternoon tea.

"We’ve become renowned for our themed teas which offer an unforgettable experience. Enjoy the eclectic surroundings of this unique venue.

Finally, The Anchor Danbury in Chelmsford has earned a 4.6/5 rating on OpenTable from 1,317 reviews.

On its profile, it says: "The Anchor in Danbury is the epitome of an English Country Inn, boasting beautiful traditional beams, quaint shining brass and a warm welcoming atmosphere which has made this pub a firm favourite for many years."