And these images from the photographic vaults show how it has seen differing types of train and overcome closures, derailments and sadly accidents during the decades.

They include the arrival, and departure, of diesel trains to the region and also retro memories of steam trains on the line, not least one of a train on the Brightlingsea line.

The Wivenhoe to Brightlingsea, Witham to Braintree and Witham to Maldon lines were among the thousands infamously axed by Dr Beeching in the 1970s in a bid to make rail travel “pay its way.”