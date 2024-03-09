TRAIN travel has been through some changes in Colchester and surrounding town and villages.
And these images from the photographic vaults show how it has seen differing types of train and overcome closures, derailments and sadly accidents during the decades.
They include the arrival, and departure, of diesel trains to the region and also retro memories of steam trains on the line, not least one of a train on the Brightlingsea line.
The Wivenhoe to Brightlingsea, Witham to Braintree and Witham to Maldon lines were among the thousands infamously axed by Dr Beeching in the 1970s in a bid to make rail travel “pay its way.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here