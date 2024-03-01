Live

A120 vehicle fire blocks road near Great Bromley

Emergency
Traffic
Clacton-on-sea
Colchester
By Millie Emmett

  • The A120 is blocked due to a vehicle fire between Ardleigh and Elmstead
  • Delays are expected throughout the morning as emergency services deal with the incident
  • It is advised to seek alternative routes to avoid the scene

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos