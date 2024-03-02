Across the county, ten postcodes were named among the winners.

For each ticket bought, a daily prize of £1,000 was awarded.

The winning postcodes were:

CO7 8BS – Alresford

SS11 8QB – Wickford

CM1 7QZ – Chelmsford

CM2 9GL – Chelmsford

SS0 7HS – Westcliff

SS2 5DZ – Southend

CO4 5AU – Colchester

CO4 0JD – Colchester

SS4 3EE – Rochford

CM0 8TH – Burnham

Every day from Monday to Friday 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and people in those postcodes who purchased a Postcode Lottery ticket then receive £1,000 per ticket.

On Saturdays, players can win a share of £1 million, and on Sundays players can each win £30,000.

Each ticket is based on the ticketholders' postcode and only playing postcodes are entered into the draws.

If your postcode gets lucky, every player in your postcode wins.

Each subscription costs £12 per month to play, with money paid directly into your bank account within 28 days.

A total of 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to charity.

For more information, visit postcodelottery.co.uk.