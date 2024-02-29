The reality star, who is based in Essex, is rumoured to be entering the famous Big Brother house.

Following the success of the revamped ‘civilian series’, which returned to ITV last year, Celebrity Big Brother is also being revived, with Will Best and AJ Odudu introducing a new cast on Monday before sending them into the house.

The housemates’ identities have not been confirmed, but various stars have been rumoured to be taking part.

Ekin-Su has reportedly been signed up for the new series of Celebrity Big Brother (Image: Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

WAG Rebekah Vardy, Celebrity Gogglebox star Gyles Brandreth and X Factor judge Louis Walsh, are among the famous faces rumoured to be entering the house.

Levi Roots – who found fame on Dragon’s Den with his Reggae Reggae sauce, Strictly judge Shirley Ballas, ex-Towie star Joey Essex, and former This Morning host Phillip Schofield have also been rumoured to be taking part in the new series.

Meanwhile, Gary Goldsmith, the Princess of Wales’ uncle, has apparently negotiated a bumper contract with ITV bosses and could become one of the show’s most controversial housemates.

The main ITV1 programme is followed by Celebrity Big Brother: Late and Live on ITV2 (10.30pm), in which a guest panel and a live studio audience analyse the action.

How will this change things for our celebrity Housemates? 🤔 #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/o6Vvjak7Wx — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) February 27, 2024

It will also feature the evictees’ first live interviews and bonus exclusive content.

Plus, much to the delight of hardcore Big Brother fans, the live stream will be back on ITVX, giving viewers the opportunity to watch the action 24/7.

Despite the lineup not being officially revealed, bookmakers are already taking bets on who may win the new series of Celebrity Big Brother.

Chad Yeomans, a spokesman for the online betting platform Betway, said: “After her landslide win with ex-boyfriend Davide in Love Island 2022, rumours are rife that Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu will return to our screens next week, along with the likes of Levi Roots and Louis Walsh.

“Ekin-Su is made for reality TV, and she’s gained even more fans since her stint on the American version of The Traitors, now with over 3.5million followers on social media.

“She will undoubtedly command plenty of air time in the house, and with that already established broad fan base, she is the early favourite at 11/4 to win Celebrity Big Brother 2024.

“Next in the betting comes Heartstopper actor Bradley Riches at 4/1, closely followed by Ibiza Weekender star David Potts, whose big personality promises to bring both fun and drama to the famous house.”