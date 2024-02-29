A MAN was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a broad daylight attack in a seaside town.
Emergency services were called to reports of an assault in Church Road, Clacton, shortly after 9am on February 28.
The road was closed off until the afternoon and eyewitnesses reportedly saw a man lying on the injured on the pavement.
A police spokesman said: “The victim was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. Enquiries are ongoing."
