Miles Skai, 22, from Brent Cross, Hendon, has been charged in connection with a murder after a body was found at Harold Wood station on Tuesday.

British Transport Police has now named the victim as 87-year-old Bernard Fowler from Havering.

Senior investigating officer Det Chief Insp Sam Painter said: “My thoughts are with Bernard's family and loved ones at this time. His family are currently being supported by specially trained officers.

Police cordoned off the station after the incident (Image: Contributed)

“I know how shocking and concerning this incident has been to the community and I would like to reassure the public that this was an isolated incident.

“I would ask the public not to speculate any further on the incident.

"We are carrying out high visibility patrols in the area and are working alongside our colleagues at the Metropolitan Police to provide visible reassurance.”

Skai will appear at the Old Bailey tomorrow.