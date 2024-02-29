A MAN has been in connection with the murder of a pensioner who was found dead at a train station between Essex.
Miles Skai, 22, from Brent Cross, Hendon, has been charged in connection with a murder after a body was found at Harold Wood station on Tuesday.
British Transport Police has now named the victim as 87-year-old Bernard Fowler from Havering.
Senior investigating officer Det Chief Insp Sam Painter said: “My thoughts are with Bernard's family and loved ones at this time. His family are currently being supported by specially trained officers.
“I know how shocking and concerning this incident has been to the community and I would like to reassure the public that this was an isolated incident.
“I would ask the public not to speculate any further on the incident.
"We are carrying out high visibility patrols in the area and are working alongside our colleagues at the Metropolitan Police to provide visible reassurance.”
Skai will appear at the Old Bailey tomorrow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article