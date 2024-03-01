These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.

If you are set to be travelling along these roads, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, March 1 to Sunday, March 3.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Friday, March 1

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 16 and 12 for reconstruction/renewal works, which will take place between 8pm and 5am.

Also on the Southbound way, there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 13 between 8pm and 6am for erection works.

Meanwhile, on the Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Finally, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 12 and 15 between 9pm and 6am for reconstruction/renewal works.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 11pm to 5.30am for maintenance works.

M25

On the M25 clockwise way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 25 and 27 from 11am to 5am.

As part of the same roadworks an entry slip road at Junction 25 plus entry and exit slip roads at Junction 26 will be shut during the same time period.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Saturday, March 2

A12

On the A12 Northbound way, there will be exit slip road closures at Junctions 14 and 15 between 6am and 9pm for reconstruction/renewal works.

Meanwhile, also on the Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Finally, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 12 and 15 between 9pm and 6am for reconstruction/renewal works on the Northbound way and a carriageway closure between Junction 16 and 12 on the Southbound way.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

M25

On the M25 clockwise way, there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 25 between 10pm and 6am for bearing inspections.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Sunday, March 3

A12

On the A12 Northbound way, there will be exit slip road closures at Junctions 14 and 15 between 5am and 9pm for reconstruction/renewal works.

Meanwhile, also on the Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

On the Southbound way, there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 13 between 8pm and 6am for erection works.

Finally, on the Northbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 12 and 15 between 9pm and 6am for reconstruction/renewal works.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

M25

On the M25 clockwise way, there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 25 between 10.30pm and 5.30am for bearing inspections.