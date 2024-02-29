More than 11kg of cocaine, valued at about £1million, was seized after police officers searched a Range Rover at a business unit in Chelmsford which had been linked with dealer Paul West in August last year.

West, of Dorset Avenue, Chelmsford, was arrested in Wickford soon after the drugs were found.

Jailed - Paul West, 36, of Dorset Avenue, Chelmsford (Image: Essex Police)

After his arrest, his devices were examined and further material was discovered linking him to the wholesale supply of drugs.

'Sugar daddy'





Police officers found videos of the 36-year-old posing large quantities of cash and speaking about being a “sugar daddy”, and messages arranging to supply cocaine.

West initially denied being concerned in the supply of class A drugs but admitted the charge on January 8.

He was put behind bars for seven and a half years at Southend Crown Court on Thursday.

Det Sgt David Crane, of Essex Police’s serious and organised crime unit, said: “Given the quantity of drugs which we were able to link West to, there is no doubt he was involved in the supply of class A drugs at a high level.

“The drugs we located, seized, and have ultimately destroyed were destined for the streets of Essex, where its supply would be inextricably linked on the threat or use of serious violence and the exploitation of vulnerable people.

“Today, West has been sentenced for his decision to become involved in the world of class A drug supply. He thought he could act outside the law and bragged about the money he was making. He could not.”

Seized - cocaine found by police officers (Image: Essex Police)

Mr Crane added: “Make no mistake, this investigation does not stop here – we will pursue him relentlessly to recoup his criminal gains through the Proceeds of Crime Act.

“Our message is consistently clear: you can’t do this in Essex and if you do, you’ll be caught.

“The evidence against you will be so overwhelming that you’ll have no option but to admit your guilt and spend time in jail.”