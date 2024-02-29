AN air ambulance was called to Frinton for a medical emergency. 

Three emergency response vehicles were called to a medical emergency at a private address in the town on Thursday. 

A spokesperson for Essex and Herts Air Ambulance said: "An ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer vehicle and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were called to a private address in Frinton following reports of a woman with a medical emergency."

 