A LORRY is reported to have crashed in a small country lane, causing traffic this afternoon.
Emergency services are understood to have been called to Pork Lane, in Thorpe-le-Soken, earlier today following a crash.
According to an eyewitness, a lorry was involved in the incident and two ambulances were called to the scene.
As a result, Pork Lane was closed, causing traffic in the area to build up.
The emergency services have been contacted for comment.
