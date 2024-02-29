A LORRY is reported to have crashed in a small country lane, causing traffic this afternoon.

Emergency services are understood to have been called to Pork Lane, in Thorpe-le-Soken, earlier today following a crash.

According to an eyewitness, a lorry was involved in the incident and two ambulances were called to the scene.

As a result, Pork Lane was closed, causing traffic in the area to build up.

The emergency services have been contacted for comment.