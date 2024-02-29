Specialist drugs officers, working in partnership with the Metropolitan Police, have been probing a drug line bringing cocaine and heroin from London to Harwich.

On Wednesday warrants took place across Harwich, Clacton, Colchester, Stratford and Croydon.



This required joint work between several teams, including the Metropolitan Police, specialist Orochi and Raptor units, Community Policing Teams and the Operational Support Group.



During the Stratford warrant, officers seized two viable handguns alongside rounds of ammunition, drugs and cash.



They also seized high-value clothing, trainers and watches, believed to be worth a six-figure sum.

Five people have subsequently been charged and appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

They were remanded in custody until a hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday March 27.

Alfie Sanchez, 20, of Riley Avenue, Jaywick, was charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin, possession with intent to supply cannabis and cannabis resin, two counts of possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis.

Dennis Da Silva Costa, 31, of Priory Road, Clacton, was charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Etienne Da Cunha, 30, of Hanbury Gardens, Colchester, was charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Jason Anderson, 49, of Stour Close, Dovercourt, was charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin, possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, and possession of an offensive weapon.



Deveire Young, 30, of Mortham Street, London E15, was charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin, two counts of possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, possession with intent to supply cannabis, possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and possession of criminal property.



DS Jonathan Stephenson, of the Op Raptor North team, said: “This involved close working between teams dedicated to tackling organised drug dealing in London and Essex, both within the Met and Essex Police, to get to the point of executing these warrants.



“It is an example of the close cooperation between forces and teams within Essex Police to tackle drug dealing."