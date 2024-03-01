The former M&Co unit, in Connaught Avenue, which was closed down in 2020, is set to become a Poundstretcher, with works already underway.

Bosses at Poundstretcher have now confirmed further details of the opening date will be shared next week.

The search for staff at the new location has already started, with the store recruiting managers, general sales assistants and key holders.

Frinton councillor Terry Allen said: “It is always good to see one of the empty shops being taken up.

“It seems there is a need for shops like this, otherwise they would not come here.

“It will also save people having to go to Clacton to go to these bargain shops.”



The former fashion store M&Co closed in September 2020 just months after staff in both stores in Frinton’s Triangle Shopping Centre and town centre store were told they would remain open.

Richard Everett, Frinton ward councillor, said: "I am really pleased to see it used again. It will help with Frinton's economy.

"I'm encouraging residents to use this opportunity."