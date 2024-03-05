Malcolm Pitt will be bringing his 'Official World Number 1' Lionel Richie tribute show back to the West Cliff Theatre, in Tower Road.

Pop anthems such as Hello, Endless Love, All Night Long and Dancing on the Ceiling will get the audience dancing during the show on March 15.

Malcolm has been singing professionally since 1989 after he won Sky Star Search on Sky TV.

That was followed by more success as he became a talented singer and actor, performing alongside Robert Carlyle and Tom Wilkinson in 1997 movie The Full Monty.

The award-winning five-star production also features top musicians, including musical director Jonny Miller, from Talon.

A spokesman from Talon Music said: "With Malcolm as the voice of Lionel Richie, supported by a stellar line-up of world-class musicians and technicians, the show immediately received rave reviews and recognition from the music industry by being voted best newcomer at the National Tribute Awards.

"Now, as an integral part of the Talon Music family, Lionel looks forward to an extensive and major UK theatre tour throughout 2024 and beyond."

Other band members include Charlie Kenny on percussion, Freddie Miller on piano, Jack Griffiths on guitar, Alvin Davis on saxophone and Jonny Miller MD on bass.

Malcolm was invited by the BBC to appear with Lionel Richie himself on the Graham Norton Show in 2009, sealing his place as the Official World Number 1 Lionel Richie tribute artist.

Malcolm and Lionel met again in 2014, sharing the Royal Box on ITV’s Sunday Night at the Palladium.

Doors open at 7.30pm and tickets are priced at £26.50.

For more information and to book tickets go to www.westcliffclacton.co.uk or call the box office on 01255 433344.