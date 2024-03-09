St Osyth Village Hall, in Clacton Road, is set to host two thrillers by Raising Cain Productions on March 27.

Last Shot follows the story of a famous actor and director who are working on the final part of their film.

This then begs the question as to why the revered duo are filming in a small village hall.

With past misdeeds brought to life, it is soon revealed why their careers have spun so violently and dangerously out of control.

Confess sees a man who runs a support group in the local village hall allowing people to share their darkest secrets.

But when two unusual participants turn up confessing secrets the man doesn't want to hear, the group becomes a little less supportive.

Christopher Sainton-Clark, of Raising Cain Productions, said: "Last Shot and Confess will be a great evening of entertainment for the people of St Osyth.

"We’ve already received amazing feedback for these darkly comic, compact thrillers.

"Last Shot and Confess is a professional theatre production, using amazing East Anglian talent.

"The two plays are pacey, intense, full of twists and turns, and very funny."

Catherine Venables, of St Osyth Village Hall, said: "We are excited to be welcoming Raising Cain Productions back to St Osyth Village Hall.

"They are a unique and talented theatre group and the shows are so fresh and different.

"We love hosting theatre in our hall and we are looking forward to more productions from groups later in the year.

"The hall has a stage with lighting suitable for most productions and it seats around 120 people."

Doors open at 7.30pm. Each performance runs for 30 minutes.

Tickets cost £10.

For more information and to buy tickets go to www.raisingcainproductions.com.