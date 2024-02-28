First responders including the coastguard and RNLI arrived to the rescue of a man at the popular tourist attraction today.

The police and ambulance service were quickly called after the swift mission of the emergency services at sea.

A spokesman for the RNLI said: "The volunteer crew from Clacton Lifeboat station launched their D Class ILB inshore lifeboat, Damar’s Pride, today around 11am to reports of a person in the water.

"The crew headed out into partially cloudy but smooth sea conditions to the last reported location. The crew were able to locate the casualty quickly.

"The crew immediately recovered them aboard the lifeboat, carried out basic checks and tried to keep them warm whilst proceeding back to the lifeboat station.

"The person was then transferred into the care of a waiting East of England Ambulance crew."

After the incident, the lifeboat was cleaned and refuelled, ready for service at 12pm.

A spokesman of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "HM Coastguard coordinated the rescue of a man reported to be in difficulty in the water off Clacton Pier on February 28.

"The alarm was raised at about 11.10am. He was picked up by the RNLI's inshore lifeboat from Clacton, taken to the lifeboat station, and passed into the care of the East of England Ambulance Service.

"Walton Coastguard Rescue Team supported and Essex Police was alerted."

An East of England Ambulance spokesperson confirmed the presence of an ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance officer vehicle at the scene.

He said: "We were called just before 11.15am with reports of a medical emergency on Clacton Pier.

"One patient, an adult male, was transported to Colchester Hospital for further care."