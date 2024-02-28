Emergency services were called to a medical incident at a popular tourist attraction in Essex.
According to reports, emergency responders from the RNLI and ambulance services attended an incident involving a man at Clacton Pier earlier today.
An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed the emergency service's presence.
He said: “We were called just before 11.15am with reports of a medical emergency on Clacton Pier.
“An ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance officer vehicle were sent to the scene.
"One patient, an adult male, was transported to Colchester Hospital for further care.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here