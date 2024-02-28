According to reports, emergency responders from the RNLI and ambulance services attended an incident involving a man at Clacton Pier earlier today.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed the emergency service's presence.

He said: “We were called just before 11.15am with reports of a medical emergency on Clacton Pier.

“An ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance officer vehicle were sent to the scene.

"One patient, an adult male, was transported to Colchester Hospital for further care.”