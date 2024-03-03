Yet, they tell amazing stories of how holidays were back in time.

Seaside resorts first became popular in the 1700s, when wealthier families were exploring the country for their holidays.

This changed with the Bank Holiday Act in 1871, giving workers four days of paid holidays a year, including Easter, Whitsun, August and Boxing Day.

Picture postcards to send from became widespread in the UK in the 1890s following the increase in opportunity for all people to go on holiday.

As more and more people were able to go on holiday, new holiday destinations emerged along the coast of Essex, such as Jaywick, Frinton, Walton, Clacton, Harwich and Dovercourt.

The belief in the health benefits of sea air and saltwater bathing also helped drive developments at the coast.

The easiest way to get people to the coastal resorts was by boat, with many piers being built as landing places for steamers.

With the railway lines being built in the 1880s, more people arrived at the resorts in Tendring.

The need for overnight accommodation began to decline when trains became faster, and cars became the more popular choice of travel.

Since easy flights and package holidays were available in the 1960s, staying at holiday resorts became less and less attractive.

But with the pandemic, staycations have become more and more popular again and people returning to a holiday on the coast yet again.