The Community Voluntary Service Tendring (CVST) hosted a Lunar New Year event at its hub in Rosemary Road, Clacton.

Supported by the Colchester Chinese Culture Society, the event entertained with Chinese songs, dances, and tai chi demonstrations with fans and explained the history behind the traditional performances.

Afterwards, there was Chinese food and refreshments available, as well as the chance for guests to speak to the performers.

Lera Dmytriw, CVST’s Cultural Awareness – Community Connector, said: “We first hosted a Chinese/Lunar New Year celebration last year and it was such a success we were keen to host another one this year.

“Again it proved to be hugely popular and we were fully booked for the free event weeks in advance with so many people ready and eager to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

“The dancing, music and demonstrations were so exciting to watch and so nice to hear the history behind them.

“By the end of the entertainment, everyone was up and dancing along to the music and the food afterwards was incredible.

“A big thank you to the Colchester Chinese Culture Society and everyone who came along.”

Essex Fire and Rescue Service attended the event to provide residents with safety tips around possible fire hazards in their homes and share information on how to receive a free smoke alarm.

Bonnie Hill Deputy Lieutenant of Essex, who wished everyone a happy new year, said: “Thank you for sharing your cultural celebrations, it has been magical.”