The covers have already been installed at Clacton Leisure Centre and will be added to the pools at Dovercourt Bay and Walton-on-the-Naze Lifestyles centres on February 27 and 28 respectively.

The project, which has been funded by Tendring Council’s climate change action plan fund, will help reduce the energy needed to heat the pool.

Further works to upgrade the lighting at Clacton and Dovercourt Bay to LED lights will also take place in spring for more energy efficiency improvements.

Mick Barry, Tendring Council cabinet member for Leisure and Public Realm, said the improvements would benefit leisure centre users.

He said: “I would like to apologise for the short-term disruption these works, and hope leisure centre customers appreciate these projects will benefit them in the long run.

“Reduced energy costs help to make the leisure centre more sustainable to run – both financially and in support of reducing carbon emissions.

“I look forward to the completion of these works.”