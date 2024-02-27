The top levels of High Street Car Park in Clacton have been out-of-bounds since November for safety reasons.

Tendring Council bosses made the decision in a bid to prevent the risk of accidents during the colder months.

However, during the half term, on February 24, the top levels were opened in order to accommodate the high number of people using the site.

The council deemed the temperature warm and safe enough to open the facility and cater for driver demand.

A Tendring Council spokesman said: “The top floor of High Street Car Park in Clacton has been closed since November 2023 to avoid any potential accidents due to cold temperatures that pose a risk of ice.

“Upon notification from a resident that the lower levels of the car park were full during half term last week, we decided to reopen the top floor on Saturday, 24 February as the temperature had risen enough that the risk of ice had decreased.

“We encourage those using our car parks to pay due care to signage displayed to notify users of closures.”

The brief opening, however, confused many motorists who in the following days once again found themselves unable to use the site.