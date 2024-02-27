Daren Anthony Jones, 58, of Burgess Field, Chelmsford is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates Court this afternoon (27 February), after being charged with ten offences, including possession of a paedophile manual.

An investigation was launched by the Police Online Investigation Team (POLIT) in August 2023 following intelligence around indecent images of children online.

A warrant was executed at an address in Chelmsford and several electronic devices were seized including virtual reality headsets.

Jones was released on bail but further arrested on February, 26 following a report of a man taking images of children.

He has since been charged with four counts of making indecent photographs of a child, three counts of possession of an extreme pornographic image, possession of a paedophile manual, possession of a prohibited image of a child and taking an indecent photo of a child.

He has been remanded into custody and due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates on Tuesday, February 27.

Detective Inspector Emma Portfleet said: “These charges demonstrate the work POLIT do every day to protect vulnerable children.

“This is the first time that our team have discovered these types of images on virtual reality headsets as part of our enquiries.

“Our team is adapting, and technology develops in order to stay one step ahead of perpetrators and keep people safe.

“Enquiries for this investigation remain ongoing.”