Haven Vets, in Elm Tree Avenue, has reported its phone lines are down due to the impacts of a fire which was started inside the Co-op's bin store on Sunday.

Bosses at the practice have said they are working hard to fix the issue and they hope the service to be up and running by some point this afternoon.

A spokesman said: "Due to the fire at the Triangle, we currently have no phone lines or computer system at our Frinton branch.

"All calls will be diverted to our Clacton surgery. Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause."

Essex Police officers are currently investigating the fire at the Triangle Shopping Centre and are treating it as an arson attack.

Fire crews were called to the scene at 7.26pm on Sunday.

It took fire crews more than an hour to extinguish the blaze, but smoke plagued the area for hours after.

Resident Mark Welham captured images of flames and grey smoke billowing from the store's bin yard onto the nearby street.

For more information go to the Haven Vets Facebook Profile or havenvets.co.uk.