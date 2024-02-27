British Transport Police has launched a murder investigation after a person died this morning at Harold Wood train station.

Officers were called to the station just after 4.30am after a member of station staff reported an individual was badly hurt and lying on the floor of the station.

They were joined by colleagues from the Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service and a person was found with extensive injuries.

British Transport Police has launched a murder investigation after a person died at Harold Wood train station (Image: Nigel Thompson/Geograph)

Despite their best efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man has been arrested in connection and remains in police custody this morning.

Det Chief Insp Sam Blackburn said: “This act of unprovoked violence was despicable.

“The investigation remains in the early stages, and although we are satisfied that this was an isolated incident the station will remain closed while we continue our inquiries."

The station has been cordoned off and remains closed following the suspected murder, with a detour in operation for buses, our sister title the Romford Recorder reports.

Mr Blackburn added: "Anyone who witnessed the incident or is able to help us piece together the events leading up to it is asked to text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 53 of February 27.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Harold Wood councillor Brian Eagling told the Romford Recorder he is "saddened by what's happened".