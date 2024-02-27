The star, who is set to perform at Cliffs Pavilion in May as part of her new tour, was spotted at Adventure Island in Southend at the weekend, as the attraction shared a snap of her posing with "Elvistein" on Sunday.

A spokesman for the Western Esplanade theme park revealed Faith had also tucked into fish and chips at its Sands By The Sea restaurant.



She also visited nearby Scott's of Southend garden centre, in Sutton Road, for it's popular "meet the animals" event, snapping a selfie with one of its adorable ducks.

The Only Love Can Hurt Like This singer, who is from Hackney, rose to fame in 2009 with her debut studio album Do You Want the Truth or Something Beautiful?, and was certified double platinum in the UK.

Faith released her sixth studio album this year - The Glorification of Sadness - inspired by her split from husband Leyman Lahcine in 2022 after nine years together.

The British superstar will be performing her "most personal album yet" at the Cliffs, in Station Road, as part of a nationwide tour, on Wednesday, May 15.

Doors will open at 7pm and under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information and to get tickets, visit trafalgartickets.com/cliffs-pavilion-southend.