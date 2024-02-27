An Essex zoo has issued an urgent appeal for help in finding a two and a half foot turkey vulture named Harold.
Staff at the Call of the Wild Zoo, near South Woodham Ferrers, have issued an appeal for people to keep their eyes open for a missing vulture named Harold.
Harold went missing yesterday after riding up on a thermal wind during an aerial display at the zoo, soaring out of sight before he could be coaxed back down.
While the zoo is attempting to track Harold, people are advised to contact the zoo if they spot the large, black and distinctly bald vulture and to not approach the bird, though he is harmless.
