Mark Ward was enjoying an afternoon of crabbing with his two sons, aged six and eight, when he heard shouts of “man overboard” further along the jackhammer jetty off Coast Road.

He immediately ripped off his clothes and jumped into the icy water after realising a man had fallen in at about 2.30pm on Saturday.

The 40-year-old, who was visiting West Mersea with his family after a last-minute change of plans, said the water was “freezing with quite a strong current”.

Scene - the hammerhead jetty off Coast Road, West Mersea (Image: Neil Theasby)

“It was quite emotional and a bit of a whirlwind,” the Witham resident said.

“We went out for a family day at the crabbing area at Mersea and after some coffee we were crabbing and the next thing I heard was a gentleman shouting ‘man overboard’.

“We noticed the strong current while we were crabbing. If I hadn’t been there, it could have been a different story.”

Mark, who works in financial services, feared the worst after realising the man was weighed down by heavy hi-vis gear and steel toe-capped boots.

Passers-by ran down the jetty with a life ring while Mark’s wife, Sophie Rose, alerted the emergency services.

The group managed to pull the two men to safety as lifesaver Mark clung on to the victim.

Response - an air ambulance landed at the scene

Sophie said despite the family often visiting the seaside town in the summer, it was unusual for them to be on the island in February.

The East of England Ambulance Service confirmed the man was treated at the scene and was not taken to hospital after three ambulance service vehicles and an air ambulance arrived at the scene.

After an appeal by the victim’s wife on Facebook, keen swimmer Mark, who also competes in marathons and triathlons, now hopes to meet the man whose life he saved.

Sophie said: “Mark was in shock at first but he just reacted to what happened. That’s the kind of man he is.

“The take away for us was how you might think you’re relatively safe on a jetty on Mersea Island but one slip and you’re in the sea. Seconds were critical in that situation.”

Essex Police officers were also called to the scene and HM Coastguard was alerted.