Aaron Tomlin, of Buick Avenue, Jaywick, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Saturday, admitting two charges of theft from a motor vehicle and two charges of fraud.

The court heard how Tomlin, 33, was seen on CCTV on Thursday, February 22 by officers who were investigating a theft from motor vehicle offence.

When the officers spotted Tomlin later in the day, he attempted to run away but was caught and arrested.

Magistrates sentenced Tomlin to just under seven months in prison.