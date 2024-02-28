Ning’s Tasty Thai Takeaway has announced it will be permanently shutting so its owners can focus on their family.

The popular takeaway offered a range of authentic curries, noodles and rice dishes.

At the end of September, the business announced a temporary closure and the owners stated they wanted to spend some time in Thailand with their family.

A bigger and better comeback was announced for 2024 with residents and enthusiasts of authentic Asian food anticipating the reopening.

But in a statement, the owner said: “I'm sorry but Ning's Tasty Thai will not be re-opening this year, after our winter break.

"We realised that the family time we were losing by running the takeaway just isn't worth sacrificing.

"This summer we are just going to enjoy the time with our kids while they are still young.

“Thank you all for being our customers though. We have loved cooking for you, and you never know when the kids are older, we may return.”