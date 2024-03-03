Gemma Ball’s son Eddie goes to Ravens Academy in Nayland Drive, Clacton, where she helped organise the annual school prom.

After seeing a number of families struggling to afford clothing for the event, she launched an appeal.

She said: “We organised the school prom last year and noticed some families were struggling to provide clothing for the prom.

“Myself and my friend Chantelle Saunders, we both are part of the PTA, decided to try and help as many parents for this year's prom with dresses, suits, shoes and accessories as well as organising this year's prom.

“Hopefully it’ll take some stress away from the families so all children can enjoy their prom.”

The duo advertised their fundraiser on social media, trying to find as many donations as possible to create a unique experience for the pupils.

“We have a fair few dresses so far, but we are struggling with suits.

"But I’m sure we will get there.

“If we have more than what we need in the end, we will offer them to other schools.”

All sizes are welcome as a volunteer will be available to make alterations for free.

Donations can be dropped off at the Raven’s Academy or arranged with Mrs Ball or Mrs Saunders via Facebook.