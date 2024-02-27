Amanda Kirby, 34, was driving to meet a friend for a play date with her seven-year-old and five-month-old on Saturday.

Due to an accident in a road leading to Thorpe-le-Soken, Amanda was instead forced to drive down Pork Lane.

After slowly making her way through a flooded pothole, Amanda and her children were startled by a loud bang.

Measurements - The pothole comes in at 19 inches wide (Image: Brian Abram)

Amanda said: "As I entered the lane, the road was flooded across the whole width so I slowed down to 10mph as I couldn't tell how deep it was.

"I slowly eased through the water which is when the car dropped driver's side and there was a loud bang.

"I carried on out the water but I could hear and feel something wasn't right so I pulled over where I could find a gap, which was difficult as it is a country lane and not very wide."

Road - The pothole in Pork Lane (Image: Brian Abram)

After carrying out an inspection on her vehicle, Amanda then saw both the driver-side tyres had blown out and were now completely flat.

She said: "I knew I couldn't leave the car there as it was not safe for me and my girls on such a narrow lane.

"I had to creep back up to the main road with my hazards on so I could get the car pulled over and the girls out of the car.

"I felt very scared once I had hit the pothole, the noise was so loud and the impact when the car went down was frightening. My 7-year-old was also crying."

Aerial - A birds-eye view of the road (Image: Brian Abram)

Once Amanda had pulled over onto the main road she encountered a man named Tom, who was working on his brother's home.

Amanda added: "Tom stood with me and kept me company and calm, while I waited for my husband and the garage company KD Tyres, who were also an amazing help.

"KD Tyres could tell I was distressed and came to me to get the destroyed tyres, went back to get the new ones, and returned to fit them all before closing for the day.

"They were so kind and caring."