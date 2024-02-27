Families flocked to Clacton Pier to make the most of its best-ever value February half term offer.

The attraction’s special half price deal was well-received – so much so that it is being extended for a further weekend.

Feedback on the nine-day frenzy was extremely positive and it went down well with visitors and residents alike.

Pier general manager Harry Peek said he was delighted with the uptake.

“It can be a quiet half term coming so early in the year but this time we did very steady business over the entire period, despite the weather not being that great,” he said.

“We had the special February Frenzy offer to bring in the crowds and it was very successful. In fact, we have decided to run it again for this weekend for anyone or couldn’t make it over half term – or for those who want to take advantage again!”

The band for February Frenzy costs £12.50 instead of £24.99 and includes unlimited rides, 18 holes of adventure golf, one go on the wheel, five video game credits, and 50 arcade prize tickets. It will be available on both Saturday and Sunday (March 2 and 3).

Pier bosses have decided to mark World Book Day on Thursday March 7.

The first 100 children to arrive in costume as customers in Discovery Bay soft play will receive a free book.

Mother’s Day will also be celebrated on Sunday March 10 when mums will get a free band when a Big Day Out Band is bought for a child. This will also apply to those children using their annual rides pass.

To ensure no one misses out this will also include grandmas, aunts, and guardians over 18.

“Basically with each band or annual pass for a child, one adult band will be provided at our ticket box to try to be totally inclusive,” added Mr Peek.