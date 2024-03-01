Ivy Blossom Florals, in Old Forge Court, will be opening on March 2, taking over another florist who has moved out of the area.

New - Becky Beird, the owner of The Blossom florals (Image: Becky Beird)

Becky Beird, the owner of Ivy Blossom Florals, will be upgrading from her Wivenhoe pop-up florist shop to a bigger, more permanent store.

Despite running the Elmstead Market shop, Becky's Friday Flowers pop-up shop will continue to be available in Wivenhoe on Fridays.

Becky said: "The lady who owned this shop before was also a florist and leaving to go and live in Suffolk.

"She wanted to make sure a florist was still around in the area so she contacted me and asked if I was up for the task.

"This was probably the best time to do it as I had been thinking about opening a flower shop before, so this was the perfect opportunity."

Stock - Some of the lovely gifts available made by local businesses (Image: Becky Beird)

The shop will cater flowers to weddings, funerals, events and corporate needs, as well as selling local artist's cards, skincare products and jewellery.

Becky said: "I did not have a physical shop before this but my local coffee shop in Wivenhoe helped me out by stocking my bouquets.

"It is important to supply local business items and try to give back to the people who do not have shops just yet. "

Shopfront - The shop's front, ready for its signs (Image: Becky Beird)

There will also be a unique flower subscription service, where people can sign up for fortnightly or monthly deliveries of different flowers.

The shop has not yet received its signage but plans to be fully decorated by its opening day.

Before this, Becky used to make bouquets from her home workshop for all sorts of events and she is now 'elated' to be able to sell from a physical shop.

For more information go to ivyblossomflorals.co.uk.