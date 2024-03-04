The Jaywick Sands Community Land Trust, based at the Broadoak Centre, launched to improve the area and offer a hub-like space for locals.

The uniting hub in which the team moved into, at the Broadway and Beach Way junction, had previously been an eyesore building which housed a snack bar and amusements.

Since turning around its fortunes, however, the charity has been able to use the space to help residents in a variety of ways, including using the site as a food bank.

Sadly, however, trust bosses have now announced they will be closing the centre and the charity down in April, leaving residents in shock at the sudden news.

In a statement, they said: “It is with great sadness and after much debate and deliberation the trustees of Jaywick Sands Community Land Trust have to inform you all of the closing down and winding up of our much-loved charity by the end of April.

“We will continue to run the foodbank until Easter 2024, closing for the very last time at 12.30pm on Good Friday, March 29, stock permitting.

“The charity shop will stay open until 12.30pm April 26.”

Chairman David Booth

David Booth, who is the chairman of the Jaywick Sands Community Land Trust, said making the decision to shut down the charity has now been an easy one.

He added: “It has been my absolute pleasure to work with everyone who have been volunteers both past and present over the last five years, also alongside a very talented group of officers and trustees.

“Jackie and I thank each and every one of you. You are and have been both our and the community's heroes.

“I know I speak for you all when I say it has been our very good fortune to have spent the last few years helping the community of West Clacton and Jaywick Sands.

“We will miss each and every one. Thank you.”