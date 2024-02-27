The Beehive Stay and Play, in High Street, Clacton, shut down for good on January 3, after its owners made a heartfelt statement on New Year’s Day.

The news of the closure earlier this year was understandably met with much sadness from parents.

Following the closure, however, there was an “unexpected amount of interest" shown by potential suitors considering taking over the the business.

Then, in early January, an agreement was reached which has now resulted in the nursery being saved.

The Beehive closed in early January following a major change in personal circumstances (Image: Google Street View)

A statement from bosses at The Beehive says: “I am very happy to update you with the news that the very lovely people at Sensory Seekerz have now taken over The Beehive.

“We send our best wishes and wish them the very best of luck with the new business.”

A reopening date for the nursery has not yet been announced but the premises will undergo refurbishment works before welcoming back youngsters.

A spokesman for Sensory Seekerz said: “We can’t wait to reopen The Beehive under the new name, Sensory Seekerz.

“We are so excited to be able to continue Jessica’s dream while putting our own spin on it.”