Clacton-based charity Summit and Tendring Wellbeing and Intervention Services will be working together to provide access to therapeutic support.

Gaynor Jarrett, chief executive of Summit, said: “We pride ourselves in our support to the neurodivergent and disadvantaged members of our community and the shaping of an in-house funded therapeutic provision has been a long time in the making.

“Over recent months we have been developing a solution to open a gateway to support that will make a meaningful difference for those struggling to see through the challenges of their world.

“In partnering with local counselling organisation Tendring Wellbeing and Intervention Services, we are excited to watch the impact that access to therapy can yield, aligning those from our community to the expertise of the team at TWIS in the days ahead.”

Over the next 12 months, more than 60 people will have the opportunity to be part of a 12-week programme of one-to-one sessions, which will be fully funded by the charity.

Jacqui Kershaw, director and lead therapist of Tendring Wellbeing and Intervention Services, said: “Our sole mission at TWIS is to provide funded support to those in need and the vision and synergy between our organisations makes the project an exciting adventure that promises to leave a lasting impact for all who embark on the journey.”

For more information on how to access the counselling support, the Summit team can be contacted on 01255 429778.