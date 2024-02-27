A fire was allegedly started in a bin store behind the recently closed East of England Co-op shop.

Fire crews were called to the scene on Sunday at the scene at 7.26pm.

Resident Mark Welham captured images of flames and grey smoke billowing from the store's bin yard onto the nearby street.

It took fire crews more than an hour to extinguish the blaze, but smoke plagued the area for hours after.

The police and fire service teams are treating the fire as deliberate.

A spokesperson for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters were called to an incident at the Triangle Shopping Centre, Frinton at 7.26pm on Sunday evening.

"On arrival crews confirmed it was a fire in the bin store at the rear of the property. Firefighters extinguished the fire by 8.31pm.

"The cause of the fire has been recorded as deliberate."

The Co-op store closed down on Saturday and will be making way for a new Tesco supermarket.

Aftermath - How the bin store looks after the fire took place (Image: Mark Welham)

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “We are investigating the circumstances around a fire at a bin store near a property at Triangle Shopping Centre, Frinton, which was reported to us shortly after 7.30pm on Sunday.

“The fire is being treated as arson and our enquiries are continuing.

“Any witnesses, or anyone with information or footage which could assist our enquiries, should get in touch.

“Please quote crime reference 42/30759/24.”