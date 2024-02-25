The Buskerteers Choir, founded by Colchester resident Andrew Small, released its latest charity single with 500 members taking part in a flash mob at Lakeside Shopping Centre on Saturday.

The organisation was formed in January 2020 as Andrew set off on a mission to raise £1million for good causes by busking and performing.

The 36-year-old, who performed in every corner of the shopping centre in Thurrock while dressed as Tina Turner, hopes the new single will raise £20,000 for Comic Relief.

“We’ve never done something on this scale before,” he said. “This is by far the biggest by a country mile. It’s twice as big as our Dolly Parton cover last year.”

Andrew Small gets ready for his flash mob performance of Tina Turner (Image: Buskerteers Choir)

The choir teased its followers by revealing Andrew’s Tina Turner outfit in stages ahead of the flash mob to drum up anticipation, with generous supporters donating about £2,500 ahead of the event.

RELATED:

“No-one’s expecting a 36-year-old bloke to dress up as Tina Turner so it brings the perfect element of humour to it which is what Comic Relief is all about,” he said.

Another £1,200 was donated by generous shoppers on the day, while online donations have now surpassed £3,000.

The voices of about 1,400 singers from the choir’s 27 groups across Essex – including Braintree, Maldon, Colchester, Clacton, and Southend – and beyond are included on the cover, with 500 members from East Anglia dispersing themselves across the shopping centre for the flash mob.

Audience - The voices of about 1,400 singers from the choir’s 27 groups across Essex and beyond are included on the cover (Image: Busketeers Choir)

About 200 members from groups in southern seaside towns like Brighton and Eastbourne also got together for a similar event in Portsmouth on Saturday.

The group’s founder added: “We always want to do something fun. The choir members were learning Proud Mary anyway so we thought it would be a fun, high-energy song to use.

“It’s nice to celebrate these music legends.”

Andrew, who previously toured the UK as a freelance musician, and his members went viral on social media after self-recorded covers of Stand By Me were stitched together to make a heart-warming montage during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Buskerteers’ cover of the Ben E. King hit raised £30,000 for NHS Charities Together.