A COLCHESTER choirmaster embodied Tina Turner as 500 choir members belted out a cover of the music legend’s hit song Proud Mary at a shopping centre in Essex.
The Buskerteers Choir, founded by Colchester resident Andrew Small, released its latest charity single with 500 members taking part in a flash mob at Lakeside Shopping Centre on Saturday.
The organisation was formed in January 2020 as Andrew set off on a mission to raise £1million for good causes by busking and performing.
The 36-year-old, who performed in every corner of the shopping centre in Thurrock while dressed as Tina Turner, hopes the new single will raise £20,000 for Comic Relief.
“We’ve never done something on this scale before,” he said. “This is by far the biggest by a country mile. It’s twice as big as our Dolly Parton cover last year.”
The choir teased its followers by revealing Andrew’s Tina Turner outfit in stages ahead of the flash mob to drum up anticipation, with generous supporters donating about £2,500 ahead of the event.
“No-one’s expecting a 36-year-old bloke to dress up as Tina Turner so it brings the perfect element of humour to it which is what Comic Relief is all about,” he said.
Another £1,200 was donated by generous shoppers on the day, while online donations have now surpassed £3,000.
The voices of about 1,400 singers from the choir’s 27 groups across Essex – including Braintree, Maldon, Colchester, Clacton, and Southend – and beyond are included on the cover, with 500 members from East Anglia dispersing themselves across the shopping centre for the flash mob.
About 200 members from groups in southern seaside towns like Brighton and Eastbourne also got together for a similar event in Portsmouth on Saturday.
The group’s founder added: “We always want to do something fun. The choir members were learning Proud Mary anyway so we thought it would be a fun, high-energy song to use.
“It’s nice to celebrate these music legends.”
Andrew, who previously toured the UK as a freelance musician, and his members went viral on social media after self-recorded covers of Stand By Me were stitched together to make a heart-warming montage during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Buskerteers’ cover of the Ben E. King hit raised £30,000 for NHS Charities Together.
