James Donovan, of Westfield Road, Blackpool, was last month found guilty of three counts of fraud after he siphoned cash from the Clacton-based charity, Kidz Come First to a separate bank account.

He had been due to be sentenced in Chelmsford Crown Court last Friday.

His former partner, Ruksana Khan, admitted three counts of fraud in relation to the same charity in 2021, and she too was due to be sentenced alongside Donovan.

But legal complications, which included Khan’s solicitors refusing to represent her any further, meant both her and Donovan’s sentencings were postponed to a date in mid-summer.

Donovan, 48, appeared in the dock wearing a blue jumper whilst Khan appeared in the public gallery using a zimmer frame.

Recorder William Clegg KC asked Khan what she was going to do about preparing legal aid ahead of a hearing next month.

Khan replied: “It’s a guy called Hojol – I’m not sure where they are based.

“I was given the name by my son who lives in America – they are up north somewhere, Lancashire way.”

The two must next appear in court for another hearing on Monday, March 18.