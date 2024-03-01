THERE are hundreds of defibrillators available for the public to use throughout the entirety of the Tendring district.
These devices can save the lives of people who are in cardiac arrest.
Untrained people are able to use a defibrillator in an emergency as the unit tells the operator exactly what to do.
They are all in a bright yellow metal locked box and located on the exterior walls.
Some defibrillators are locked with a keypad entry system and can only be opened with a code to deter vandalism and theft.
The code can be obtained by phoning 999 or 112 if the defibrillator is registered.
The defibrillator locations in Clacton and CO15 postcodes are listed here:
- 21A Rosemary Road, Clacton-on-Sea, CO15 1NZ
- Christ Church United Reformed Church, 6 Carnarvon Road, Clacton-on-Sea, CO15 6PH
- Tom Peppers, Marine Parade West, Clacton-on-Sea, CO15 1RH
- Clacton Pier, The Pier, Clacton-on-Sea, CO15 1QX
- Skelmersdale Road, Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, CO15 6PU
- The Brotherhood Hall, 28 St Osyth Road, Clacton-on-Sea, CO15 3BW
- 162-164 Old Road, Clacton-on-Sea, CO15 3AY
- Clacton County High School, Walton Road, Clacton-on-Sea, CO15 6DZ
- Tesco Express, Clacton-On-Sea, St Osyth Road, CO15 3DP
- Toby Carvery - Clacton on Sea, Marine Parade West, Clacton-on-Sea, CO15 1NW
- 110 Frinton Road, The Golden Fillet, Holland On Sea, CO15 5UR
The defibrillator locations in Walton and CO14 postcodes are as follows:
- 24 Hall Lane, Walton-on-the-Naze, CO14 8QA
- East of England Co-op, 74 High Street, Walton-on-the-Naze, CO14 8AF
- Tesco Express, 22 High Street, Walton-on-the-Naze, CO14 8BH
- Walton-on-the-Naze Station, The Parade, Walton-on-the-Naze, CO14 8DH
- Homelands Free Church, Garden Road, Walton-on-the-Naze, CO14 8SJ
The defibrillator locations in Frinton and CO13 postcodes are as here:
- East Of England Co-Op, 4 Triangle Shopping Centre, Frinton-on-Sea, CO13 0AU
- Frinton-on-Sea Station, Station Approach, Frinton-on-Sea, CO13 9JT
- Frinton War Memorial Club, 88 Fourth Avenue, Frinton-on-Sea, CO13 9EB
- Paveys Estate Agents, 110 Connaught Avenue, Frinton-on-Sea, CO13 9PT
- Public Toilets, The Esplanade, Frinton-on-Sea, CO13 9PN
- The Ship Inn, 35 Walton Road, Kirby-le-Soken, CO13 0DT
- Kirby Pharmacy, Shop Parade, 1-5 Halstead Road, Kirby Cross, CO13 0LN
- Great Holland Village Hall, 24 Manor Road, Great Holland, CO13 0JT
Some defibrillator locations are not listed but many more are available.
To find your local defibrillator go to www.defibfinder.uk.
