These devices can save the lives of people who are in cardiac arrest.

Untrained people are able to use a defibrillator in an emergency as the unit tells the operator exactly what to do.

They are all in a bright yellow metal locked box and located on the exterior walls.

Some defibrillators are locked with a keypad entry system and can only be opened with a code to deter vandalism and theft.

The code can be obtained by phoning 999 or 112 if the defibrillator is registered.

Equipment - A defibrillator box (Image: Newsquest)

The defibrillator locations in Clacton and CO15 postcodes are listed here:

21A Rosemary Road, Clacton-on-Sea, CO15 1NZ

Christ Church United Reformed Church, 6 Carnarvon Road, Clacton-on-Sea, CO15 6PH

Tom Peppers, Marine Parade West, Clacton-on-Sea, CO15 1RH

Clacton Pier, The Pier, Clacton-on-Sea, CO15 1QX

Skelmersdale Road, Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, CO15 6PU

The Brotherhood Hall, 28 St Osyth Road, Clacton-on-Sea, CO15 3BW

162-164 Old Road, Clacton-on-Sea, CO15 3AY

Clacton County High School, Walton Road, Clacton-on-Sea, CO15 6DZ

Tesco Express, Clacton-On-Sea, St Osyth Road, CO15 3DP

Toby Carvery - Clacton on Sea, Marine Parade West, Clacton-on-Sea, CO15 1NW

110 Frinton Road, The Golden Fillet, Holland On Sea, CO15 5UR

Locations - Defibrillators in CO15 (Image: Defib Finder UK)

The defibrillator locations in Walton and CO14 postcodes are as follows:

24 Hall Lane, Walton-on-the-Naze, CO14 8QA

East of England Co-op, 74 High Street, Walton-on-the-Naze, CO14 8AF

Tesco Express, 22 High Street, Walton-on-the-Naze, CO14 8BH

Walton-on-the-Naze Station, The Parade, Walton-on-the-Naze, CO14 8DH

Homelands Free Church, Garden Road, Walton-on-the-Naze, CO14 8SJ

Locations - CO14 defibrillator locations (Image: Defib Finder)

The defibrillator locations in Frinton and CO13 postcodes are as here:

East Of England Co-Op, 4 Triangle Shopping Centre, Frinton-on-Sea, CO13 0AU

Frinton-on-Sea Station, Station Approach, Frinton-on-Sea, CO13 9JT

Frinton War Memorial Club, 88 Fourth Avenue, Frinton-on-Sea, CO13 9EB

Paveys Estate Agents, 110 Connaught Avenue, Frinton-on-Sea, CO13 9PT

Public Toilets, The Esplanade, Frinton-on-Sea, CO13 9PN

The Ship Inn, 35 Walton Road, Kirby-le-Soken, CO13 0DT

Kirby Pharmacy, Shop Parade, 1-5 Halstead Road, Kirby Cross, CO13 0LN

Great Holland Village Hall, 24 Manor Road, Great Holland, CO13 0JT

Locations - CO13 defibrillator locations (Image: Defib Finder UK)

Some defibrillator locations are not listed but many more are available.

To find your local defibrillator go to www.defibfinder.uk.