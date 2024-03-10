Essex County Council is looking for suitable plots of land on which new mineral quarries could become operational as part of its Replacement Essex Minerals Local Plan.

New sites are needed in the county by 2040 to meet the forecasted demand for materials.

Great Bentley resident Daniel Shedd, 34, voiced his concerns about Crabtree Farm, which could produce 6.1 million tonnes of sand and gravel on a 67.62 hectare-big site.

Living on Sturrick Lane, his home would be very close to the proposed quarry.

He said: “There are no communications with the local communities which are impacted so, for example, Great Bentley and Frating.

“The plans come with serious health implications with the silica dust that residents will be exposed to.

“It is a real concern that the proposal affects quite a large site which is within 150 metres of two communities and playing fields.”

“The site is well used as a public bridal way and the local mineral plan does not address the fact that this will be taken away.

“I want people to make an informed decision.”

Lee Scott, Essex County Council cabinet member for planning a growing economy, has defended the plans.

He said: “Minerals are essential to our way of life – we need them to build homes, schools, hospitals, roads, and much more.

“It is therefore in everyone's interests that we have a proper plan in place to secure an adequate supply of minerals to support the development and future growth of Essex.

“The suitability of all the sites submitted has been assessed by experts, and we are now asking residents and stakeholders to feedback on the updated plan, as well as the sites submitted for inclusion, as part of the consultation.

“No decisions on the allocation of any sites have been made at this stage, and we will take the views of our communities into account as the Replacement Essex Minerals Local Plan is finalised."

Residents can have their say about the replacement plans during the consultation ending March 19.