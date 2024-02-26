Jade Kennedy, 22, Daisy O'Brien, 23, and Trinity Gilders, 18, are staff at Munchkins Nursery in Brightlingsea.

Jade has been part of the team for nine months with the other pair each being at the nursery for nearly a year-and-a-half.

Munchkins Nursery has six sites in Essex, with three in Laindon, one in Wivenhoe and one in Great Baddow.

The company regularly posts TikTok videos to share news and promote its six sites, sharing fun videos from its staff across the county.

Smiles - Jade Kennedy (Image: Public)

However, what is now their most popular upload, with more than 300,000 views and nearly 15,000 likes, features Jade, Daisy and Trinity becoming popstars, sharing their rendition of Five Little Ducks.

The original Five Little Ducks video on YouTube has more than one billion views.

And for what is just a 13-second TikTok video has shot to the top of their video list despite only being uploaded last week.

Fun - Daisy O'Brien (Image: Public)

The nursery said the three are “hard-working, fun and bubbly”, describing them as “a real asset to Munchkins”.

“As you can see, they love to let out their inner child and all of our little munchkins adore them,” it said.

Jade described Munchkins Nursery as "like stage life”.

She added: “Performances every day for the little ones brings so much happiness and fun to everyone and I love that aspect of my job.”

Happy - Trinity Gilders (Image: Public)

Daisy said: “Children only get one childhood and at Munchkins we like to make it memorable.

“We are always having fun.”

Meanwhile, Trinity said bringing out their inner child at the nursery is the “best part of the job”.

Lottie Hayward, who works in media marketing for Munchkins Nursery, said: “We began a new trend of singing and dancing to nursery rhymes as if they are pop stars taking the stage.

“This has been wholesome and relatable content, plus a way of advertising the dedication our teams have to ensure children have the most fun-filled days.

“There is an early years recruitment crisis at the moment and lots have left the sector, so videos like this shine a light on the lovely and wholesome moments.

“It is now our most liked and viewed video.

“Everyone was shocked, we didn’t expect it to go viral and we definitely plan on doing more.”