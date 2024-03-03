The Pride of Tendring Awards were presented to a number of organisations, and individuals in Clacton’s Princes Theatre on February 16.

The event, which is already in its 12th year, is organised by Tendring Council to shine a spotlight on those who work hard to support their community.

All recipients were nominated by councillors representing every community in the district.

The ceremony master for the evening was Alan Goggin, a former council chairman.

Gary Scott, Tendring Council chairman, said the 17 recipients of awards this year were all extremely worthy of the Pride of Tendring accolade.

He said: “Each and every winner totally deserves this recognition, which is but a small thank you for a lot of hard work in our community – often a lifetime of dedication to the place in which they live.”

“They all make a very real difference to people’s lives, from volunteer litter picking to organising events which tackle loneliness and isolation, and it’s people like these which make me so proud and humble to have the privilege of representing Tendring.

“I was honoured to meet the Pride of Tendring winners, and I hope that everyone is inspired, as I have been, to follow the fine example they set us all.”

The celebrations included entertainment from members of the Princes Theatre Youth Group, as well as singing by Jamie Tims and a stunning piano performance from Amy Henshaw.