Robert Manton, of Point Clear Road, Clacton, appeared via video link from HMP Chelmsford on Friday when his case had been due to be considered by Judge O’Connor at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Manton, 37, is accused of failing to ensure the welfare of two dogs, a Staffordshire bull terrier called Bruce and a Jack Russell called Snoop.

The charge was originally denied by Manton, but after magistrates proved the case in his absence last month, a sentencing date was set for Friday.

After the prosecution failed to attend the hearing, the court then discussed when the sentencing could be adjourned to, at which point Manton broke down in tears.

Fred Batstone, mitigating, said: “He’s in breach of his suspended sentence that has now expired.

“Without anyone from the prosecution, the case should be adjourned.”

Judge O’Connor replied: “Regrettably, that’s the best course.”

Manton will be sentenced on Friday, March 8.