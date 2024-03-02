Talented artist Vivien McGuiness will be hosting relaxed mornings teaching budding artists how to use watercolour in an experimental and exciting way.

Vivien will be teaching her special artistic techniques on March 9 from 10am until 1.30pm, including a 30-minute break for refreshments.

The sessions will take place in the suitable and natural setting of The Naze Nature Discovery Centre, in Old Hall Lane.

The artist will guide attendees through drawing and painting techniques used to paint birds as well as providing a framework to draw and paint from photographs.

No prior experience is necessary, however, if other artists want to add on to existing skills they are also most welcome.

From a young age, Vivien enjoyed observing and drawing birds and birdwatching in the beauty of the Essex marshes and countryside.

Watercolour paper, paint and all other equipment will be provided.

Tickets are priced at £24.

For more information and to book tickets go to www.eventbrite.co.uk.

To learn more about Vivien go to vivienmcguinnessart.weebly.com.