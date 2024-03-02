Clacton Rugby Club, in Valley Road, has applied for planning permission to extend and alter its existing facility to replace the existing rooms with a cabin extension.

In 1976 a new clubhouse was built on the corner of the playing field by Valley Road, consisting of a simple clubhouse with a kitchen and a bar while players used council-owned facilities at Clay Hall for changing and showering.

The Clay Hall rooms had fallen into disrepair by 2008.

Clacton Rugby Club then extended the clubhouse to incorporate toilets, including an accessible toilet and shower facilities.

In a planning statement, the club said: “In those 16 years, the club has grown, and now has a thriving youth section, currently running teams from ages 8 to 16 for both boys and girls on Sundays.

“Additionally, as well as running two adult male teams on a Saturday, this season has seen a new ladies team formed.

“Toilet facilities for females are limited in number and located within the clubhouse, which makes them difficult to access.

“Similarly, with the growth in interest in girls’ rugby, the number of toilets is now inadequate. The showering facilities are communal and are not liked by several players.

“Our extension proposal seeks to address these problems.”

Planning bosses at Tendring Council will have the final say about the cabin structure.